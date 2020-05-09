Burglar who took stolen Jeep for joyride tossed cremated pet remains during ride

MADISON, Wis. — Police are learning more details about a stolen Jeep that caused damage Tuesday night when driving across the Odana Hills Golf Course.

According to an incident report, the victim had the cremated remains of her two Scottish Terriers in the Jeep when it was stolen.

The report said the criminals tossed the two boxes containing the remains of her cherished pets as they went on their joyride.

Officials said a community member found one of the cremated remains, but the other is still missing. The victim said she would like to get it back.

Police ask anyone who finds a wooden box containing a blue and purple satchel with ashes and a Memorial Pet Services tag to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

The victim had planned to take the remains to her family’s farm.

