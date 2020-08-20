Burglar uses rock to break kitchen window, ransacks west Madison senior’s home, police say

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

MADISON, Wis. — A west Madison senior’s home was burglarized Wednesday morning, according to police.

The Madison Police Department said a homeowner on Meyer Avenue returned home at about 11 a.m. to find a rock had been thrown through her kitchen window.

According to the report, the woman, who is in her 70s, found much of the home was ransacked.

Police said it wasn’t immediately clear if anything had been taken during the burglary, and the victim would let officers know if anything was missing.

