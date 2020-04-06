Burglar throws rock through bar window, steals alcohol bottles, police say

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

Cuccia

MADISON, Wis. — Officers have arrested a man accused in a smash-and-grab burglary at a Madison bar early Monday morning, according to a news release.

The Madison Police Department said that a rock was thrown through a back door window at 3:10 a.m. at the Players Sports Bar on Winnebago Street.

Police said it appeared bottles of alcohol were stolen.

Investigators were able to use surveillance video to identify a suspect. Officials said Curtis C. Cuccia, 38, of Madison, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and criminal damage to property.

