Burglar stole cash from car wash office, police say

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

freeimages.com/Elvis Santana

MADISON, Wis. — A burglar opened an office in the 4-Seasons Car Wash on East Washington Ave. and took cash.

According to an incident report, the owner found the damage Sunday night around 7:45 p.m.

Police said several machines outside the car wash, including one that dispenses quarters, were damaged. The individual was unable to get into the spot where money is housed inside the machines.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments