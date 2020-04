Burglar stole cash, checks from office at Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Co.

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — A burglar stole cash and checks early Thursday morning after getting access to an office at the Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Co. on Daniels Street.

According to a release, the crime happened around 4:45 a.m. and an employee called police around 9:04 a.m.



