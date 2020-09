Burglar steals purse, electronics from Gately Terrace home

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A burglar stole a purse and electronics Tuesday morning from a home in the 500 block of Gately Terrace.

Police said the burglar entered an unlocked car that was parked outside of the home.

The burglar reportedly used a garage door opener to access the house as the residents slept.

