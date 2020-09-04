Burglar steals car after entering home through window to get key

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — A burglar removed a screen, raised a window left cracked open and entered a home around 6:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Allied Drive.

According to a release, the resident slept through the break-in, but when she woke up her car key had been stolen.

Her Honda Civic was taken from her driveway.

Late Thursday afternoon, a resident on Leyton Lane contacted police after seeing a Civic parked in the front of his house.

The officer contacted the victim and she came to get her car using a spare key.

The woman said it smelled of marijuana, but was not damaged. There were candy wrappers and baseball cards on the ground that didn’t belong to her.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.