Burglar steals boxes of cigarettes from Mineral Point Road Kwik Trip

MADISON, Wis. — A “smash-and-grab” burglar broke a front glass door Friday at 2:53 a.m. at Kwik Trip on 7717 Mineral Point Road.

According to a release, officers responded to an alarm. Police said intruders had taken multiple boxes of cigarettes.



