Burglar smashes out drive-thru window of Arby’s

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — As an employee was cleaning up inside Arby’s on Collins Court Sunday at 10:36 p.m., he heard a crashing noise.

According to an incident report, the employee saw a rock on the floor. Someone smashed out the drive-thru window and reached through the damaged glass.

The employee scared away the burglar. He told police he saw three people running in the direction of a nearby car. Nothing was taken from the restaurant.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments