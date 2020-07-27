Burglar injured during East Washington Avenue church break-in, police say

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A burglar who broke into Ridgeway Church on East Washington Avenue was apparently injured during the break-in, according to Madison police.

A church worker found an outside window broken Saturday afternoon and subsequently reported it to police. The worker found several other windows inside the building, including one to an office. Police found smeared blood at the scene.

According to an incident report, multiple filing cabinets were rifled through, though nothing was immediately reported stolen.

