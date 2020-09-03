Burglar breaks into Williamson Street gas station, steals at least 30 cartons of cigarettes

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A burglar used rocks to smash the door glass at a gas station on Williamson Street early Thursday morning.

Police said the burglar grabbed 30 to 40 cartons of cigarettes before running off.

Responding officers brought a K-9 unit to the scene to track the suspect, but the search was unsuccessful.

