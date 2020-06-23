Bullets strike apartment building in daytime shooting on Madison’s east side, police say

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

MADISON, Wis. — Officers are investigating a daytime shots fired incident on Madison’s east side Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The Madison Police Department said witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots in the 5900 block of Jackson Quarry Lane at about 1:15 p.m.

Witnesses also told police they saw several men outside armed with handguns.

According to the report, there have been no immediate reports of injuries, but it appeared at least three bullets hit an apartment building.

