Bullets narrowly miss 8-year-old after gun fired at west side home

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after gun shots fired at a west side home narrowly missed hitting two people, including an 8-year-old.

Police say it happened at 10 p.m. Thursday night on Loreen Drive, just off of Hammersley Road. Multiple bullets reportedly hit the home, shattering windows and sailing just above the heads of an adult and 8-year-old child.

Nobody was hit by the gunfire, but police say the child was hurt by the broken glass.

Police are still looking for the suspects Friday morning and did not provide a description.

