Bullets enter Grant County home occupied by residents, sheriff says

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

WATERLOO TOWNSHIP, Wis. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after bullets entered a home in Waterloo Township on Tuesday.

Deputies were dispatched to a home on Dugway Road shortly before 7 p.m., according to a release by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. This is near Potosi.

One bullet entered the home through a living room window and became lodged in the window sill. Deputies said two people were in the living at the time.

A second bullet entered the side of the house and went through a closet and bedroom, deputies said. It was found lodged in the ceiling.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 608-723-2157 or Grant County Crime Stoppers at 800-789-6600.

