Bullet pierces window pane at home on Madison’s west side

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A bullet pierced a window pane of a home on Madison’s west side Friday evening, according to an incident report from the Madison Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Waldorf Boulevard around 5:15 for a report that a bullet had damaged a window.

After making contact with the caller, officers found a bullet between the outside and inside panes of glass. Police said they are unsure when the bullet pierced the window, but they believe it was likely within the last couple of days when the residents were home.

Police said no injuries or other damage were reported. Authorities also said there were no reports of shots fired incidents in the area.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.