Bullet pierces window of Cadillac dealership near Beltline, police say

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A bullet that was likely fired from the Fish Hatchery Road on-ramp to the westbound Beltline struck a Cadilaac dealership on Applegate Road, police said.

A manager at Bergstrom Cadillac contacted officials early Friday morning after employees discovered a 9mm slug on the floor.

The bullet reportedly came through a window overnight. It caused damage to the building, but no one was injured.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments