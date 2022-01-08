Bullet narrowly misses woman sleeping in home on Madison’s east side, police say

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — A bullet narrowly missed a woman sleeping inside her home on Madison’s east side Thursday night, police said.

In an incident report, police said the woman and at least four other people, including a baby, were inside the home in the 5200 block of Piccadilly Drive around 11:15 p.m. when shots were fired. One bullet entered the home feet away from the woman and one more damaged a parked car.

No one was hurt, police said.

Officers are still investigating the incident.

