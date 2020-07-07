Bullet fragment found inside apartment, casings found from shooting on Sunfield Street in Sun Prairie

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie Police responded to a call for a person who arrived home Monday to find a bullet fragment inside their apartment in the 1300 block of Sunfield Street in Sun Prairie.

According to a release, responding officers found several shell casings at the scene and discovered that a bullet traveled through a nearby apartment’s glass window. The shots were fired before the person arrived at their apartment and were not home at the time of the shooting, the release said.

Police said it does not appear that anyone was injured and the apartment was not the intended target. Police said the act was not random.

The release said the intended target was in the area at the time of the shooting.

Police determined from statements at the apartment, a man left the area before officers arrived. There was a person of interest identified during the initial investigation. The person was arrested on suspicion of a probation hold. The name of the person is not going to be released as the investigation is still ongoing.

Those with information are asked to call the non-emergency line at 608-837-7336 or call anonymously at 608-873-6300.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments