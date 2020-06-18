Bullet enters home, strikes mattress that resident’s grandchildren sleep on

Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A Tree Lane resident found a bullet Wednesday in the mattress that their grandchildren sleep on when visiting.

The victim reported hearing a loud bang at some point Monday night and believes that might have been when the round entered the home, according to an incident report.

Police said they found a hole in an exterior brick wall that might have been the bullet’s entry point.

According to the report, the resident’s grandchildren were not visiting Monday night.

