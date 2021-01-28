Buildings evacuated on UW-Madison campus as police investigate incident near State St.

People asked to avoid the Lake and State street areas at this time

MADISON, Wis. — Police are evacuating two buildings on the University of Wisconsin- Madison campus due to an active investigation.

Madison police are also asking people to avoid the area of State and Lake streets.

Most of State and Lake streets blocked off with heavy police presence as UWPD and MPD investigate a bomb threat. pic.twitter.com/VKtsrH2Srf — Stephen Cohn (@stephen__cohn) January 28, 2021

A WISC-Alert said the Madison Police Department is investigating an incident in this area. The alert did not mention what type of incident police were investigating.

UW-Madison police tweeted they are evacuating Memorial Library and the Extension Building.

WiscAlert Update: due to the ongoing police investigation, UWPD is evacuating Memorial Library and the Extension Building. Continue to avoid Lake and State. — UW-Madison Police (@UWMadisonPolice) January 28, 2021

News 3 Now crews on scene said police have put up yellow tape blocking off the area.

An officer also told News 3 Now they expect the area to be closed for hours.

No injuries have been reported, according to MPD spokesman, Tyler Grigg.

The initial call about this incident came in at 11:49 as a threat complaint, Grigg said.

Angle from Library Mall. Police expect area to be closed for hours. pic.twitter.com/vi0NYw0QxE — Stephen Cohn (@stephen__cohn) January 28, 2021

The Madison Police Department is leading the investigation into this incident.

News 3 Now has contacted MPD, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, UW-Madison Police Department and Dane County dispatchers and will update this article once more information is released.

