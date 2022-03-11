Building a new Dane County home in 2022? Challenges remain

Supply chain, labor shortage and fluctuating material prices cause headaches for builders and buyers

by Eric Franke

MADISON, Wis. — If you wanted to take advantage of Dane County’s soaring home prices and sell your home in 2021 in order to use that equity to build a new home, you weren’t alone.

Dane County’s 1,350 new permits pulled for new homesites last year was its biggest number in almost two decades. Clearly a product of the continued low interest rates and the soaring home prices for sellers, it happened despite a roller-coaster ride for things like lumber prices.

Prices peaked at almost $1,700 per 1,000 board feet in early May. Within three months, as demand and supply issues eased a bit, the price plummeted to as low as $440 per 1,000 board feet by late August.

That’s the kind of uncertainty home builders had to deal with.

“You look at the numbers and they tell you one story, you’d assume everything was rosy,” says Chad Lawler, the executive director of the Madison Area Builders Association. “Permit pulls are up; we are the only part of the state that saw that kind of growth, but we actually had the best permit pulls since 2006.”

Homebuilders can only eat so much of the fluctuating cost, and that has made building homes and working with discriminating buyers difficult.

McFarland-based builder Urso Brothers has two homes nearing completion in Fitchburg’s Quarry Cove that were basically gone before they were listed. But more than ever, they need to be in constant communication with their clients and make them aware that price fluctuations are just the nature of the game when it comes to building homes in current-day pandemic-weary America.

“You’ll go through the process of drawing and you’ll get this price back, and half the time when you’re working it up on the spreadsheet prices change for product and you’re like, ‘Okay, they’re not going to be okay with this,'” says Urso project manager Brad Burrs, who doubles as the current president of MABA. “We get back together with them and we’ll go through it but for some people, it’s just outside of what they can afford.”

Supply chains remain backed up, and it’s not just for lumber. Window parts and plumbing parts get backed up, and before long, an entire home’s construction in Dane County is held up by a shipping container stuck in the Port of Los Angeles.

“They’re trying to get shipments to us, we get them to port and then we’re backlogged there, it just goes on and on,” says Burrs, “and then we don’t have enough drivers to get things places.”

Like every place from fast food joints to clothing stores, builders also are short on workers. It’s something MABA is making part of its mission because construction jobs in Dane County are no joke.

“This has always been a family-sustaining job for anybody who’s in the industry,” says Lawler, “and that’s going to continue to be the same, it’s going to continue to be the industry to bring a family into the middle class instead of those lower-paying jobs.”

As 2022 arrives, permits were down considerably to start the year. Year-to-year numbers for January new home permits in Dane County dropped 24% from 119 in 2021 to just 91 in January 2022, which could reflect the pandemic, high inflation and climbing interest rates.

At the same time, values continue to climb. The average new home price during the same period climbed another 7.2% to $449,131, which continues to prove that real estate in Dane County provides a solid return on investment.

“You go back 10-15 years and every year you could say ‘I’ll just wait until the prices go down,'” says Burrs. “Well, that just doesn’t happen.”

Even with those costs constantly going up, Madison home builders are certain to play a major role in easing the emerging housing crisis in Dane County, whether it’s multi-unit or single-family dwellings.

RELATED: Growing up: Madison’s decade of rapid growth

“I think we’re already at a crisis,” says Lawler, “when you think about needing 200,000 new housing units by 2050, we’re doing 1,350 new homes a year — that math doesn’t work out.”

While many of the supply chain issues may be beyond anyone’s control locally, finding quality workers is something Madison area builders believe is doable.

“We’ve talked to builders who said if they had the labor, they could do twice as many homes,” says Lawler, “so you think if there were more homes — we’d have less of demand, and that’s really what’s crushing the pricing and really making things in Madison unaffordable.”

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.