Buford Wicklund

Site staff by Site staff

Buford Wicklund, 93, of Zephyrhills, FL (formerly of Prairie du Sac, WI), passed away Monday, October 12, 2020, at Rucki Care Center, FL.

He was born, May 2, 1927, in Stockholm, Wisconsin, the son of Walfred and Agnes (Newstrom) Wicklund.

Buford moved to Prairie du Sac to pursue a job and a lifelong love of farming. After serving in the U.S. Army Air Force from 1945-1947, stationed in Guam and Saipan, he returned to Prairie where he met his wife Dorothea with whom he spent almost 52 years before she preceded him in death in 2000. They farmed together for 40+ years and were blessed with two daughters.

Buford and Dorothea enjoyed being snowbirds and spending their winters in Florida, where he loved competing in shuffleboard tournaments. In 2003, Buford married Mary Price and they were happy spending their later years together until Mary’s passing in November 2019. He was able to drive back and forth to Wisconsin until four years ago when Buford and Mary made Florida their permanent home.

Buford was proud to be a member of the American Legion and the First United Church of Christ in Sauk City. He loved his family and was so proud of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Dorothea; brothers, Raymond, Willard, Clifford, Floyd, Howard and a sister, Gladys; his second wife, Mary and Mary’s son Eddie.

Buford is survived by his daughters, Beverly (Richard) Davidson and Pamela (Galen) Alwin; four grandchildren, Derek Davidson, Michael Davidson, Denise (Scott) Vater and Stephanie (Chris) Bartelt; and by three great grandsons, Mason Vater, Harrison and Henry Bartelt; brother, Dudley (Shirley) Wicklund and sister, Phyllis Halling; and Mary’s daughter, Donna (Elden) Jackson and Mary’s daughter-in-law, Sharyn Murphy.

A graveside service for immediate family will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to the Parkinson’s Research Foundation.