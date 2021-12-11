Buddy Honer

Bunny Honer, 81, of Muscoda died Friday, December 10, 2021, at his home in Muscoda. He was born on May 14, 1940, in Basswood the son of Robert and Gladys (Hofseth) Honer. On April 30, 1988, Bunny was united in marriage to Marilyn Mathews. He worked for over 25 years at PIC. Bunny enjoyed hunting, drinking Blatz, playing euchre and was a very enthusiastic Packers and Brewers fan.

Bunny is survived by his children: Tina (John) Dameron of Round Lake Beach, IL, Jackie Honer of Richland Center, Jennifer (Kerry) Gies of Boaz; sister Pat (Buzz) Jewel of Plain; sisters-in-law: Rosie Honer of Plain and Brenda Honer of Richland Center; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; Marilyn’s children: Joseph Laufenberg of Muscoda, Jim (Rhonda) Laufenberg of Highland, Justin (Lisa) Laufenberg of Boscobel, Jennifer (Brett) Burtsfield of Boscobel; brother-in-law: Bill (Adonica) Mathews of Muscoda.

Bunny was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Gladys, in-laws: Kenneth and Mary Mathews, wife Marilyn, son Rick, brothers: Donald, Doug, Denny, sister-in-law Toni Honer, and brothers-in-law Mike and Marty Mathews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 2:00 PM at the Godager Pratt Funeral Home with burial to follow in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 13, 2021, at the Godager Pratt Funeral Home from 1:00 PM until the time of the service at 2:00 PM. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

