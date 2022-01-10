Bud’De E.H. Schultz

Bud’De E.H. Schultz, 54, Madison, died Sunday, January 2, 2022 at UW Hospital.

Bud’De was born to Marcelino Acopio Valencia and Carmelita Hermosa, as Edgar Hermosa, in the Philippines on July 7, 1967.

In 1970, Bud’De and his family moved to the United States. His mother married Ray Schultz, who later adopted Bud’De and his name was officially changed to Bud’De Schultz.

Ray’s service in the military brought the family to Minot, ND. Bud’De graduated from Minot High School in 1984. After high school Bud’De joined the Navy. Upon leaving the Navy, Bud’De returned to Minot and met his one and only, Sherilyn Barnett. On August 14th, 1992 Sherilyn and Bud’De married.

Bud’De attended Power Plant Tech School which brought Bud’De and Sherilyn to Madison, WI. They had five children, three sons and two daughters. Bud’De worked at MG&E for 26 years.

Bud’De enjoyed fishing, hunting, video games and music. He was also an avid DIY-er. He was always Mcgyver-ing things back to life with a strip of duct tape…or two.

Bud’De is survived by his wife of 29 years, Sherilyn; his children all in Madison, Nathaniel, Larissa, Christopher, Amber, Budde Isaac; grandchildren, Nevaeh, Carmelita, and Marcel Schultz, Kalani and Maisyn DeLeeuw; sisters, Marcelita, Theresa and Debbie; brother, Ray; adoptive father, Ray (Linda); father and mother-in-law, Gary (Dayle) Barnett; stepfather, Sam Lincoln; many aunts and uncles and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Bud’De is preceded in death by his father, Marcelino, and his mother, Carmelita.

The public visitation will be held at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 from 1:00 pm-2:00 pm. Memorial service to follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Peter Schlicht officiating. Burial of the urn will take place in North Dakota summer of 2022, at a date later to be determined.

