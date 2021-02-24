Bucks win 139-112 in new Timberwolves coach Finch’s debut

Associated Press by Associated Press

Morry Gash Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 117-89. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokoumpo had 37 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Milwaukee Bucks beat Minnesota 139-112 on Tuesday to spoil new Timberwolves coach Chris Finch’s debut.

Bryn Forbes added a season-high 23 points as the Bucks won their third straight and had seven players score in double figures. The Bucks shot 53.5% overall and went 20 of 42 from 3-point range.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Malik Beasley each scored 26 for Minnesota. The Timberwolves lost their fifth straight and ninth in their last 10 games as their record fell to an NBA-worst 7-25.

COPYRIGHT 2021 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.