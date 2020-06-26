Bucks to resume season July 31st against Celtics

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

MILWAUKEE, Wis – The Milwaukee Bucks will resume the 2019-20 NBA season in Orlando on July 31st against the Boston Celtics.

Bucks vs. Celtics – July 31st LETS GOOOOOOO #FearTheDeer https://t.co/GaXpNK3hXZ — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) June 26, 2020

Their game against Boston will be Milwaukee’s first of eight “seeding games” they’ll play to determine the seeds and teams for the 2020 NBA Playoffs. 21 other teams will join the Bucks in resuming the season in Orlando.

“We’re thrilled to resume our season in Orlando thanks to the league’s extensive plan that puts everyone’s health and safety first,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “We commend Adam Silver for his steady leadership during the hiatus and for working closely with the National Basketball Players Association to produce comprehensive protocols that will enable us to complete the season and to crown an NBA champion. Our players are excited to get back on the court. While we will miss the opportunity of playing in front of our fans at Fiserv Forum, we will be grateful for Bucks fans cheering us on from afar.”

Comments

comments