Bucks snap 5-game skid with 98-85 victory over Thunder

Associated Press by Associated Press

Morry Gash Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 117-89. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points, a season-high 19 rebounds and eight assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 98-85 to snap a five-game skid.

The Bucks avoided their first six-game losing streak since March 12-22, 2015. They hadn’t lost five straight since Jan. 25 to Feb. 3 in 2017.

Khris Middleton added 20 points for the Bucks. Lu Dort had 17 for the Thunder. Oklahoma City’s 85 points were the fewest by a Bucks opponent all season.

