Bucks, relatives say Giannis Antetokounmpo’s social media was hacked

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks and others close to Giannis Antetokounmpo say the reigning MVP’s social media accounts were hacked.

Several bizarre and offensive tweets were posted on Antetokounmpo’s Twitter account on Thursday afternoon. They appeared to clearly be the work of someone other than Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s social media accounts were hacked this afternoon and have been taken down. An investigation is underway. — Milwaukee Bucks (at 🏠) (@Bucks) May 7, 2020

The tweets included racial slurs, profane attacks on other players and a claim that Antetokounmpo had the coronavirus.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kostas Antetokounmpo, Giannis’ brother, tweeted that his brother’s social media, phone, email and bank accounts were hacked. The Bucks say an investigation is underway. Antetokounmpo’s agency also confirmed the hacking.

Giannis’ twitter, phone, email and bank accounts were hacked! He genuinely apologizes for everything that was tweeted and he will be back as soon as possible! The things that were said by this hacker were extremely inappropriate and disgusting! — Kostas Antetokounmpo (@Kostas_ante13) May 7, 2020

