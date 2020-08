Bucks lose to Rockets, 120-116

Melissa Kim by Melissa Kim

The Bucks lost their second game of the NBA restart on Sunday night, 120-116 to the Rockets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 36 points, but the Bucks made some costly errors down the stretch – including a turnover from Kyle Korver.

The Rockets were led by Russell Westbrook, who put up 31 points. Houston went on a 14-4 run in the final 2:59 of the game and made key free throws to win the game.

The Bucks are now 1-1 in the NBA restart.

