Bucks lead march of some 7,500 protesters

Associated Press by Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown was among thousands of people who gathered outside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee and marched for social justice and against police brutality.

Brown told the crowd to help make something positive happen before he and his teammates led demonstrators to Veterans Park Sunday.

Brown had his own encounter with police when in 2018 he was forced to the ground, tased and arrested because of a parking violation outside a Milwaukee drug store. His civil rights lawsuit against Milwaukee is still pending.

Brown was joined by others from the Bucks organization and a crowd estimated at 7,500. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and police Chief Alfonso Morales also made appearances, the Journal Sentinel reported.

