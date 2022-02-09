Bucks ink deal with Betway to become official gaming partner

by Kyle Jones

Jeffrey Phelps Fireworks explode over fiserv forum after the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA basketball finals to win the NBA Championship early Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Bucks are giving fans a new way to officially gamble on games.

The team announced a multi-year deal to make Betway the team’s official gaming partner on Wednesday. The deal means that Betway branding will be seen around Fiserv Forum.

The branding will also be featured on the Bucks’ digital platforms as Betway Game Rewind, which will provide highlights from previous games.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Betway and bring their world-class brand to Bucks fans,” Bucks Chief Business Development & Strategy Officer Matt Pazaras said in a statement. “We look forward to growing our relationship with one of the premier online betting and gaming brands in the world.”

Betway already has partnerships with eight other NBA franchises including the Chicago Bulls. The company also works with the New York Islanders and is the official betting partner of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

