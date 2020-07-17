Bucks Guard Eric Bledsoe tests positive for COVID-19

Zach Hanley
Posted:
Updated:
by Zach Hanley
MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe has tested positive for COVID-19 and is not with the team in Orlando. He is reportedly asymptomatic.

The Bucks closed down their practice facility on July 5th after there was a positive test within the organization. Bledsoe averaged 15.4 points, 5.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds before the NBA season was put on hold in March.

