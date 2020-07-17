Bucks Guard Eric Bledsoe tests positive for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe has tested positive for COVID-19 and is not with the team in Orlando. He is reportedly asymptomatic.

Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe, who is not in Orlando with the Bucks, tells ESPN: “I tested positive for COVID-19.

I am asymptomatic and feeling fine.

Once I meet the NBA protocols, I look forward to joining my teammates in Orlando.” — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) July 17, 2020

The Bucks closed down their practice facility on July 5th after there was a positive test within the organization. Bledsoe averaged 15.4 points, 5.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds before the NBA season was put on hold in March.

