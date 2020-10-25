Bucks’ George Hill returns to Milwaukee, encourages voting

Associated Press by Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill said the importance of Wisconsin in the upcoming election caused the Texas resident to fly back here this weekend to assist in a local voting drive.

Hill worked alongside about 50 volunteers from the Milwaukee-based organization Common Ground walking through local neighborhoods Saturday to encourage people to vote early.

Hill wore a shirt with the message “VOTE” and a Bucks logo plus a mask with the message “Votes Count In the 414” as he walked through several blocks in various neighborhoods.

Milwaukee’s area code is 414.

