Bucks G Allen suspended for 1 game for foul on Bulls’ Caruso

NEW YORK (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen has been suspended by the NBA for one game for his hard foul on Alex Caruso that resulted in a broken right wrist for the Chicago Bulls guard.

Allen will serve his suspension Wednesday when the Bucks visit the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Caruso was driving to the basket Friday night when a hard foul by Allen caused him to land on his right side.

Caruso lay on the floor for a few minutes, though he stayed in the game to attempt the free throws that resulted from Allen’s flagrant 2 foul.

