Bucks bring back Greg Monroe on 10-day contract

by Kyle Jones

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Greg Monroe is coming back to Milwaukee.

The Bucks signed the center to a 10-day contract, the team announced Saturday. Monroe played in 165 for the Bucks from 2015 to 2017.

He recently spent time with the Timberwolves and Wizards on two 10-day contracts.

A 10-year NBA veteran, Monroe was drafted by the Pistons in 2010. He also spent time with the Suns and Celtics.

Throughout his career, he averages 13.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. In college, he earned the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year Award.

