Bucks announce second half of 2020-21 season schedule

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MILWAUKEE — The second half of the Bucks’ 2020-21 season will pick up on March 11 at Fiserv Forum against the New York Knicks, the day after the All-Star break.

The NBA announced the remainder of team’s schedule on Wednesday. The second half of the season included 17 home games and 19 road games, with the last regular season game is scheduled for May 16 in Chicago.

A post-season play-in tournament will be held starting May 18 with the NBA Playoffs scheduled to start May 22.

The team’s full schedule is available online.

