Bucks 3-pointers last season mean hundreds of trees for Wisconsin schools

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks scoring season last year extends beyond the court. Hundreds of trees will be planted at Wisconsin schools, one for every 3-point shot the Bucks made at home during the 2019-2020 season, according to a news release.

American Transmission Co. said it will donate 510 trees to the approximately 125 Wisconsin schools that registered for the 2019-20 Trees for Threes program. ATC said some of the trees will go to Madison schools, but it withheld the names in order to notify schools first.

We’re giving a total of 510 trees to 125 Wisconsin schools to make Wisconsin greener thanks to @Bucks 3-pointers – the most made at home by any Eastern Conference team this season! #TreesForThrees @BucksCommunity https://t.co/NRdUuWJcIi https://t.co/FxCpL97ZKX — ATC (@AmerTransCo) September 15, 2020

Including the Bucks’ 31 games at Fiserv Forum and their four “home” seeding games, the team knocked down 510 three-pointers at home during the 2019-20 regular season, the team said in the release. This was the most threes made at home by any team in the Eastern Conference and ranked as the third-most in the NBA overall.

After the Bucks made a franchise-record 573 threes at home during the 2018-19 regular season, 1,083 trees have been donated to Wisconsin schools over the past two seasons alone, officials said. Throughout the four seasons of the program a total of 1,781 trees have now been donated.

