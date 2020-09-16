Bucks 3-pointers last season mean hundreds of trees for Wisconsin schools
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks scoring season last year extends beyond the court. Hundreds of trees will be planted at Wisconsin schools, one for every 3-point shot the Bucks made at home during the 2019-2020 season, according to a news release.
American Transmission Co. said it will donate 510 trees to the approximately 125 Wisconsin schools that registered for the 2019-20 Trees for Threes program. ATC said some of the trees will go to Madison schools, but it withheld the names in order to notify schools first.
Including the Bucks’ 31 games at Fiserv Forum and their four “home” seeding games, the team knocked down 510 three-pointers at home during the 2019-20 regular season, the team said in the release. This was the most threes made at home by any team in the Eastern Conference and ranked as the third-most in the NBA overall.
After the Bucks made a franchise-record 573 threes at home during the 2018-19 regular season, 1,083 trees have been donated to Wisconsin schools over the past two seasons alone, officials said. Throughout the four seasons of the program a total of 1,781 trees have now been donated.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.