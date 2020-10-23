Buck & Honey’s to open third location in Waunakee

After 10 years in Sun Prairie and a year in Monona, Buck & Honey’s is bringing a third location to Waunakee.

According to a Facebook post, Buck & Honey’s is aiming to open its new location in about six to eight weeks at 1370 Water Wheel Drive. The location is in the former Boston’s Restaurant & Sports Bar.

“We take safety as our No. 1 concern in all of our restaurants and we will be practicing all of the safety rules and we’ll go above and beyond that to keep our community safe,” General Manager Aimee Anderson says. “We hope to see you soon at any of our locations.”



Buck & Honey’s in Waunakee once it opens will be focusing on carryout dining along with some indoor seating. The other two locations also offer delivery through EatStreet, curbside pick-up and indoor dining.

“We want to thank the folks of Waunakee for welcoming us into their communities and we can’t wait to serve you,” Anderson says.