Buck & Honey’s
11:30am-8pm
Sun Prairie: 608-837-3131
Monona: 608-478-2618
www.buckandhoneys.com

$25 INDIVIDUAL

APPETIZER

Caesar Salad
with romaine, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing, homemade croutons

Sassy Curds
Sassy Cow Creamery fried cheese curds, served with our homemade ranch dressing

Bacon Wrapped Dates
stuffed with goat cheese and almonds, drizzled with a balsamic glaze

Baked French Onion Soup

MAIN

Chicken Parmesan
breaded chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella and homemade marinara served over a bed of penne pasta

Jambalaya
tender chicken, sauteed shrimp and andouille sausage, tossed with rice, peppers and onions in a spicy creole sauce

Ahi Poke Bowl
sushi grade tuna with carrots, cucumbers, radishes, avocado, soy beans, sesame seeds, green onion and micro greens served over jasmine rice (served cold)

Prime Pork Flat Iron
char-grilled, served with butternut squash ravioli with sauteed mushrooms, finished with  brown butter and shaved parmesan

DESSERT

Flourless Chocolate Cake (GF)

Blueberry Cobbler Cheesecake

Warm Apple Pie

$40 FAMILY MEAL
Serves 4

Spanky’s Meatloaf over a bed of garlic mashed potatoes with grilled Poplar Farms asparagus, drizzled with a veal glaze and topped with crispy onion straws.

 

