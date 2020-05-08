Buck & Honey’s

11:30am-8pm

Sun Prairie: 608-837-3131

Monona: 608-478-2618

www.buckandhoneys.com

$25 INDIVIDUAL

APPETIZER

Caesar Salad

with romaine, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing, homemade croutons

Sassy Curds

Sassy Cow Creamery fried cheese curds, served with our homemade ranch dressing

Bacon Wrapped Dates

stuffed with goat cheese and almonds, drizzled with a balsamic glaze

Baked French Onion Soup

MAIN

Chicken Parmesan

breaded chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella and homemade marinara served over a bed of penne pasta

Jambalaya

tender chicken, sauteed shrimp and andouille sausage, tossed with rice, peppers and onions in a spicy creole sauce

Ahi Poke Bowl

sushi grade tuna with carrots, cucumbers, radishes, avocado, soy beans, sesame seeds, green onion and micro greens served over jasmine rice (served cold)

Prime Pork Flat Iron

char-grilled, served with butternut squash ravioli with sauteed mushrooms, finished with brown butter and shaved parmesan

DESSERT

Flourless Chocolate Cake (GF)

Blueberry Cobbler Cheesecake

Warm Apple Pie

$40 FAMILY MEAL

Serves 4

Spanky’s Meatloaf over a bed of garlic mashed potatoes with grilled Poplar Farms asparagus, drizzled with a veal glaze and topped with crispy onion straws.