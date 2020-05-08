Carryout so they can carry on
Check out the 100+ Madison-area restaurants offering carryout options to support local businesses.
Buck & Honey’s
11:30am-8pm
Sun Prairie: 608-837-3131
Monona: 608-478-2618
www.buckandhoneys.com
$25 INDIVIDUAL
APPETIZER
Caesar Salad
with romaine, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing, homemade croutons
Sassy Curds
Sassy Cow Creamery fried cheese curds, served with our homemade ranch dressing
Bacon Wrapped Dates
stuffed with goat cheese and almonds, drizzled with a balsamic glaze
Baked French Onion Soup
MAIN
Chicken Parmesan
breaded chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella and homemade marinara served over a bed of penne pasta
Jambalaya
tender chicken, sauteed shrimp and andouille sausage, tossed with rice, peppers and onions in a spicy creole sauce
Ahi Poke Bowl
sushi grade tuna with carrots, cucumbers, radishes, avocado, soy beans, sesame seeds, green onion and micro greens served over jasmine rice (served cold)
Prime Pork Flat Iron
char-grilled, served with butternut squash ravioli with sauteed mushrooms, finished with brown butter and shaved parmesan
DESSERT
Flourless Chocolate Cake (GF)
Blueberry Cobbler Cheesecake
Warm Apple Pie
$40 FAMILY MEAL
Serves 4
Spanky’s Meatloaf over a bed of garlic mashed potatoes with grilled Poplar Farms asparagus, drizzled with a veal glaze and topped with crispy onion straws.