Bryan T. Walton

by Obituaries

Bryan Walton, born in 1941, passed away peacefully on March 8th surrounded by his loving family. A poet, and lifelong explorer of different cultures and art, past and present, he traveled extensively, taking remarkable pictures and weaving many friendships along the way. Born and raised in Aurora, Ohio, he studied social work at Northwestern University. His love of travel took him to India in the 70s, where he spent 8 years helping develop an international community in south India called Auroville. There he met his French wife, Fanou. They moved to the Spring Green area in the early 80’s with their two young children. He and Fanou have stayed active in their community of Auroville, visiting India regularly. He was also a major part of the Global View community and loved his work as a steward at Taliesin.

A passionate photographer and eclectic researcher of many subjects, he created a series of presentations now available online, with subjects such as architecture, ancient civilizations, and art from around the world. He was a prolific inventor of many things, including the well-loved balloon room and hammock chaise. He could often be found in the woods cutting down trees for their fireplace or ferociously eradicating garlic mustard on their property. He enjoyed a wonderful 80th birthday party in September surrounded by family and friends.

He was a fun, kind, creative husband, and a beloved father to his three children; Christian, Aurelia, and Leo, as well as a silly grandfather to his 5 grandchildren. There will be a celebration of his life in June. Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences and requests for information about Bryan’s memorial fund for children in India, may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com.

Bryan will be greatly missed by the many people who love him. He leaves a huge hole in all our lives, but his “Presence” is always with us.

Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home

Dodgeville, WI

www.houckfuneralhomes.com

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Bryan, please visit our Tree Store or plant a tree.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.