Brunch burger and a booster, anyone?

Here’s additional incentive to go out and get your booster shot: You could pair your trip with a brunch run to Harmony Bar & Grill after getting your shot at Barrymore Theatre next Saturday.

A few east-side businesses and organizations have teamed up to host a COVID-19 shot clinic from 1 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 12 at Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Organized by the theatre, Goodman Community Center, Harmony Bar & Grill and SSM Health, the clinic will offer first, second and booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for individuals 12 and older. (No flu shots.) Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center is providing volunteers for the event. Sign up by clicking here.

“As a local employer, I want to be sure all my staff as well as employees at other area businesses have access to the vaccine,” says Brennan Nardi, owner of Harmony Bar & Grill. “In addition, if there are residents, students or underserved populations who still need a vaccine, it’s just one more opportunity to have a free and nearby option.”

There’s now more evidence that “COVID-19 vaccines are standing up to the omicron variant, at least among people who received booster shots,” according to three CDC studies released on Friday, Feb. 4.

There will be free slices of pizza and Nutkrack available at the Feb. 12 clinic while supplies last. If you’re feeling a bit more ravenous, Harmony Bar & Grill is a three minute walk from the theatre, and brunch burgers are on the menu until 3 p.m.