Bruce R. Bright

Site staff by Site staff

MIDDLETON-Bruce R. Bright, age 78, of Middleton, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at McFarland Villa, after a brief battle with cancer.

He was born on June 14, 1941, in Beverley, MA., the son of Arthur and Lilian (Falvey) Bright. He was raised by his older brother, Arthur Jr. and his wife, Georgia along with their children, Judy (Tom) Davis, Bill and Patti, after both of Bruce’s parents passed away while he was a young boy.

Bruce joined the U.S. Coast Guard after graduating from Central High School in Madison, WI. After the Coast Guard he worked for the US Postal Service for many years until his retirement and later worked for Weaver Auto Parts as a part time delivery person. Bruce was a volunteer fireman for the Middleton Fire Department for many years.

Bruce married Annette Sullivan in 1984 and they loved traveling throughout the country in a motor home, they even went to a few NASCAR races which he enjoyed watching every weekend. Later in life, he enjoyed playing online poker. Bruce loved watching his grandchildren grow and was very proud of all of their accomplishments from near and far.

Bruce will be remembered for being a kind soul and having an easy laugh with a playful sense of humor. He was passionate about his service with the fire department for the camaraderie and helping others. He quickly volunteered for and became one of the first EMT’s for the department and also showed compassion for those in need. Bruce often used his snowblower to clear his neighbor’s driveways after heavy snowfalls. He was a big kid who enjoyed teaching his kids how to play video games and being the first to ride a sled over a jump, even if it meant a broken collarbone.

Bruce is survived but his wife, Annette; sons, Rick (Sandy) and Joel (Tracy) Bright; stepsons, Michael and Rob (Ann) Sullivan; and grandchildren, Benjamin, Madeline, Katherine, Georgia and Spencer Bright, and Morgan, Mckayla and Mackenzie Sullivan. Bruce is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Lilian; brother, Arthur Jr.; sister, Margie; sister-in- law, Georgia; and stepson, Rusty.

The family would like to thank the staff at UW Hospital and the nurses from Agrace HospiceCare for their thoughtful care and kindness.

A private service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to your favorite cat rescue as Bruce and Annette would always feed and sometimes home strays.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Avenue

(608) 831-6761