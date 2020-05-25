Bruce Peterson

Bruce Dennis Peterson, age 68 of Blanchardville died on Friday, May 22, 2020 at his home in Blanchardville.

He was born on June 4, 1951 in Monroe to Gordon Dennis and Norma Alice (Peterson) Peterson. He grew up on the family farm in York Township (near Blanchardville), Green County, Wisconsin. He worked on the farm with his siblings and his parents as he was growing up. He attended Blanchardville grade and high school.

He held a few different jobs until he attended the Diesel Truck Driving School in Sun Prairie in 1985. He started truck driving for many different companies, starting with Blue Valley Trucking out of Mount Horeb, and was still driving for Beco trucking hauling mail out of Janesville. Just a few years ago he slowed down and switched to driving part time.

Bruce is survived by his mother, Norma Peterson of The New Glarus Home, formerly of Blanchardville; five siblings, Greg Peterson of Blanchardville, Vicki Peterson of Monroe, Brian Peterson of Blanchardville, Brent Peterson of Blanchardville, and Eric Peterson of Monroe; an aunt Shirley Postler of New Glarus, and an uncle Dale (Janice) Peterson of Monroe; several nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Gordon Peterson who died on August 31, 2012, his grandparents and aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be held at a later time. Saether Funeral Service in Blanchardville is assisting the family.

