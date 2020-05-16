Bruce James Pollock

JANESVILLE, Wis. – Bruce J. Pollock, 67, died after a short battle with pancreatic cancer on May 15, 2020, at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville, Wisconsin.

Bruce was born on March 9, 1953 in Beloit, WI to Cecelia Vonesh. Cecelia later married Robert Pollock. Bruce graduated from Milton High School in 1972. He worked at General Motors for 34 years, until his retirement in 2006.

Bruce married Cindy Bartz in October, 1972 and they were married until 1986. Together, they were blessed with 2 daughters.

Bruce was avid music lover. He played many instruments and sang in bands with friends and classmates. He enjoyed watching sports and deer hunting with his friends and family. Bruce spent his free time wood working and, working on cars; even building his own motorcycle with his son-in-law.

Bruce was a loving father to his surviving daughters, Tamra (Shannon) Burkhamer of Janesville and Cathy Pollock of Monroe. He was an amazing Bubba to his grandkids; Gabby (Brett), Hunter, Jacob, Johnny, Kirstan and Exavier. He is further survived by his partner in crime, and life-long friend, Rick (Kim) Edwardson; his father, Robert (Shirley) Pollock; his siblings, Tony Vonesh, Lorraine (Jim) Secor, Diana (Jim Ryan) Schultz, Gilbert Pollock, Elaine Hagen, Ted (Mary) Rose, Barry (Crystal) Rose and Regina Mathis.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Cecelia; his brothers, Bert and Neil; and his sister, Sandra.

