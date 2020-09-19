Bruce Hanson

BLACK EARTH – Bruce Alan Yttri Hanson, age 64, passed away Sept. 16, 2020, at UW Hospital, Madison, Wis., following a brief battle with an aggressive illness and a 20-year diagnosis of Type I diabetes. He was born in Madison on Oct. 5, 1955, to Ivan and Helen (Yttri) Hanson.

Bruce was a deeply religious person and wrote and published a book called “The Book of Remembrance.” The book is a unique collection of Jesus’ quotations from the Bible, together with a novel color coding and stylization of the text to further reveal the context of Jesus’ words.

Bruce was also an avid music lover – especially the music of Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac. He had a page on social media where he regularly posted playlists of a wide variety of music for enjoyment by many.

In addition to his writing and music interests, Bruce had various careers spanning many years in the merchandizing and hospitality industries.

Bruce had a great love of God and family, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, hiking or fishing, going for a drive in the country, writing, and developed an interest in cooking these last few years.

Bruce’s battle with an aggressive illness made him, his family members, and friends, strong proponents for the increased research and legalization of medical marijuana for the seriously ill.

He was a beloved brother, uncle, godfather, great-uncle, and friend who will be missed greatly. He was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Hanson Garbers; and his parents, Ivan and Helen (Yttri) Hanson of Black Earth, Wis. He is survived by his brother, Thomas R. Hanson of Denver, Colo.; sister, Lois A. Hanson Kaul (David) of Sauk City, Wis.; nephew, Michael (America) Garbers and their daughter (Bruce’s goddaughter), Aurora of Noblesville, Ind.; niece, Lesley (Mike) (Garbers) FitzGerald and their children, Austin, Hailey, and Colin of Lisle, Ill.; nephew, Matt (Angela) Kaul and their son, Ezekiel of Prairie du Sac, Wis.; nephew, Steven (Rachel) Kaul and their daughter, Cora of Gorham, Maine; and nephew and godson, Eric Kaul of Sauk City, Wis. He is also survived by his special family members, Carol and Dave of Washington.

One of Bruce’s last writings was this, dated March 6, 2020: “Blessings of Grace. The artist in me says ‘Yes!’ Come forth little children, the King of Peace is calling us. The foundation of Grace is Love. Wisdom delights in it. We should too. So with that, I’m closing this message to you, “BELIEVE”! Love Bruce, Amen.”

Due to COVID-19, visitors can greet the family from their cars in the parking lot of NEW HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1705 Center St., Black Earth, Wis., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. A private service will follow. A livestream broadcast and recording of the private service will be available at www.gundersonfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials in Bruce’s name to New Heights Lutheran Church or the American Diabetes Association.

Online condolences can be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

“…the day of death (is) better than the day of birth…for death is the destiny of every man; the living should take this to heart.” Ecclesiastes Chapter 7, Verse 1 and 2