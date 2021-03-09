Bruce Edward Hinman

MADISON – Bruce Edward Hinman, age 71, of Madison, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Sylvan Crossings.

He was born on Oct. 26, 1949, in Madison, the son of Robert Hinman and Thelma Hagen. Bruce graduated from East High School in 1968. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1969 until 1971. He worked for Oscar Mayer Foods for over 25 years in the sanitation dept. In his younger years he enjoyed fishing. Bruce loved his loyal German Shepherds, Buckwheat and Conrack. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Bruce is survived by his daughter, Jamie (Darrin) Simer; sister, Roberta Theel; brother, Bill (Carol Christopher) Hinman; half-brother, Robert (Linda) Hinman; grandchildren, Alyssa and Brent Hinman and Dominick Simer; two great-grandchildren, Kahlil Hinman and Sharlee Hinman; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Erica Hinman; and brother-in-law, Robert Theel.

Private family services will be held.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Agrace HospiceCare for their care and support given to Bruce.

