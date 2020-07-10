Bruce Dailey

Bruce Dailey, 85, of Lancaster formerly of Highland, Wisconsin, died on Monday, July 6, 2020.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Bruce was born on April 16, 1935 in Platteville, Wisconsin, son of Guerdon and Lillian (Dobson) Dailey. He was a lifelong farmer in Southwest Wisconsin for his entire life. Bruce was also a notable “Horseman” for the horses he raised and owned. It was through being a horseman that he made to many friends throughout his life. He was a foster parent to many young people. Bruce especially adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Jim (Jane) Dailey, Mike Dailey, Kelly (Rick Tobin) Bartell, Kent (Stacie) Dailey, Kim (David) Rule, Shawn Dailey and Shyann (Sean Dillman) Dailey; 22 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one sister, Audrey (Steve Noonan) Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Dailey and parents.