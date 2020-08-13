Bruce A. Bollerud

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON – Bruce A. Bollerud, age 85, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare.

He was born on Oct. 8, 1934, on the home farm in Hollandale, Wis., the son of Orville and Selma (Venden) Bollerud.

Bruce attended rural grade school and graduated from Hollandale High School in 1952. He served in the U.S. Air Force in 1956. Bruce married Gloria (Disch) Bollerud on March 25, 1961. He graduated from the UW-Madison with a Bachelor’s Degree in special education and Master’s Degree in counseling and guidance. He taught at Dane County Special Education for seven years and Middleton-Cross Plains School District for 19 years.

Bruce enjoyed music and played instruments most of his life, including the bandonion, piano, trombone and accordion. He played along with many local musicians: Herman Erickson, Johnny Homme, The Rhythm Ramblers, Dick Sherwood, Roger Bright, Vern Meisner, as well as with his own bands: The Good Time Band and The Goose Island Ramblers. He also enjoyed listening to music, reading, tracing the family tree, traveling, visiting friends and relatives and being with his family.

Bruce is survived by his wife of 59 years, Gloria; sons, Jack Bollerud and Orville Bollerud.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private family service will be held, followed by a private burial at Roselawn Memorial Park.

The public may visit drive through style from the comfort of your car at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420