Brothers lead police on foot chase through residential neighborhood, arrested in connection to early January shots fired incident

Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Officers with the Madison Police Department arrested two brothers late Friday morning after a foot chase through a residential neighborhood on Madison’s west side.

When police responded to an area near the 7000 block of Tree Lane, the men ran off, prompting police to chase them through the neighborhood. The brothers, Donald Spvey Jr. and Donald Williams, discarded handguns and drugs during the chase, according to a news release.

Detectives with MPD’s west district said they had developed probable cause to arrest the brothers on charges tied to a Jan. 2 shots fired incident.

Once they were taken into custody, the brothers were booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety tied to the Jan. 2 incident. Police said the brothers are also facing tentative charges of felon in possession of a firearm, resisting/obstructing an officer and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances following Friday’s chase.

An MPD K-9 unit, SWAT, officers with MPD’s Violent Crime Unit and other local law enforcement helped with the chase and subsequent arrests.

