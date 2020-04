Brooke Lauren Meeker

MIDDLETON / LODI – Brooke Lauren Meeker, who was born on Sept. 9, 1989, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at age 30.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date, and a full obituary will also be published at a later date.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761